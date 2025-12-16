Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, held a meeting on Monday with Richard Mills, the United States (US) Ambassador to Nigeria, to explore avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation. The US Embassy shared a photo of the meeting on X, noting that the United States looks forward to continued collab...

Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, held a meeting on Monday with Richard Mills, the United States (US) Ambassador to Nigeria, to explore avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

The US Embassy shared a photo of the meeting on X, noting that the United States looks forward to continued collaboration with Nigeria on matters of mutual interest, though specific details of the discussions were not disclosed.

The meeting follows recent remarks by US Congressman Riley Moore, who indicated that Nigeria and the United States are nearing an agreement on a “strategic security framework” to address terrorism and other security challenges in the West African nation.

Sharing a photo of the meeting on X, the US Embassy captioned: “U.S. Ambassador Mills and Nigerian Foreign Minister Tuggar met today to discuss areas of cooperation between our two countries. The United States looks forward to continuing to work together with Nigeria on issues of mutual concern.”