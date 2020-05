The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed Nigeria records 339 new cases of Coronavirus in the country bringing the total of infections to 7016.

Breakdown of the new cases shows that there are; 139 in Lagos, 28 in Kano, 28 in Oyo, 25in Edo, 22 in Katsina, 18 in Kaduna and 14 in Jigawa.

Others are: 13-Yobe, 13-Plateau, 11-FCT, 8-Gombe, 5-Ogun, 4-Bauchi, 4-Nasarawa, 3-Delta, 2-Ondo, 1-Rivers, and 1 in Adamawa.

A total of 1907 patients have been discharged while 211 recorded.