The Nigerian government has entered into a strategic partnership with Chocolate City Group to revamp the National Film Institute (NFI) into a globally competitive film school and production centre.

The partnership, unveiled as part of Nigeria’s “Screen Nigeria” initiative, aims to accelerate the development of the country’s creative economy by investing in talent, infrastructure, and international collaboration.

The NFI transformation is a cornerstone of the federal government’s ambitious “Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere” agenda, which targets the creation of two million jobs and aims to generate $100 billion in GDP through growth in the creative and tourism sectors by the end of the decade.

Under the agreement, Chocolate City Group will lead efforts to upgrade the NFI’s outdated facilities, redesign its curriculum, and forge exchange programs with leading film institutions around the world. The project will also introduce cutting-edge production technologies and strengthen the institute’s ability to provide hands-on training to aspiring filmmakers, producers, and technicians.

“For too long, our most promising filmmakers have had to seek technical training abroad,” said Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy. “We are now investing in infrastructure that transforms raw talent into world-class professionals right here in Nigeria. This partnership reflects President Tinubu’s vision for the creative economy as a pillar of national development.”

The collaboration builds upon a Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this year in Abuja between the Ministry and Chocolate City Group. That initial agreement focused on boosting live entertainment infrastructure, nurturing new talent, expanding global distribution channels, and reinforcing intellectual property protections across Nigeria’s creative landscape.

The transformation project will be implemented through the Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Company (CTICo)—the Federal Government’s new investment vehicle designed to provide catalytic capital and oversight in creative sector infrastructure. CTICo will work closely with Chocolate City to ensure that the reimagined NFI becomes a global hub for film education and content production.

The upgraded institute is expected to train 10,000 students over the next decade, with 2,000 graduates directly placed in the entertainment industry through Chocolate City’s vast global network.

“We’re witnessing Nigeria’s creative renaissance, and education is the foundation that will sustain it,” said Audu Maikori, Chairman of Chocolate City Group. “Reimagining film education from the ground up ensures that we prepare students not only to take advantage of existing opportunities but to create new ones. We want to put Nigerian storytelling on the global stage.”

Currently, the NFI faces challenges due to aging infrastructure and limited access to modern filmmaking equipment. While it has produced many professionals working in Nollywood today, its capacity to meet the increasing demand for skilled filmmakers has been constrained—something the new initiative seeks to change.

“Our breakthrough at Cannes this year with films like My Father’s Shadow is proof of what visionary individuals can accomplish,” noted Ali Nuhu, Managing Director of the National Film Corporation. “This partnership ensures we will soon have thousands more filmmakers equipped with both training and industry connections to replicate—and surpass—those achievements.”

Abuchi Peter Ugwu, CEO of Chocolate City Music, emphasized the broader ambition of the partnership:

“We’ve spent two decades nurturing creative talent in Nigeria. This initiative will establish a self-sustaining pipeline that takes talent from concept to career. Our goal is to transform Nollywood’s potential into scalable economic opportunities and establish Nigeria as a hub for global film production and post-production services.”

The announcement comes during a historic moment for Nigeria at Cannes, as the country celebrates its first-ever official film selection with My Father’s Shadow, while drawing international attention with the fantasy epic Osamede. These successes underscore the growing global appeal of Nigerian cinema and highlight the need for institutional support to sustain momentum.

Screen Nigeria is the flagship initiative of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, dedicated to elevating Nigeria’s audiovisual sector on the global stage. It serves as a key pillar of the broader “Nigeria Everywhere” campaign, which promotes international cultural diplomacy and strategic creative industry growth.

Chocolate City Group is a leading African entertainment company with a 20-year track record in talent development and content creation across music, film, television, and digital media. Headquartered in Lagos and operating across three continents, Chocolate City has played a central role in amplifying African creative voices to global audiences.