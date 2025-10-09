Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has unveiled Nigeria’s 21-player squad for the upcoming FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals, set to take place in Morocco from October 17 to November 8, 2025. The team, known as the Flamingos, arrived in Casablanca on Wednesday for the final phase of preparations ahea...

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has unveiled Nigeria’s 21-player squad for the upcoming FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals, set to take place in Morocco from October 17 to November 8, 2025.

The team, known as the Flamingos, arrived in Casablanca on Wednesday for the final phase of preparations ahead of the global tournament.

Among the key players selected are midfield dynamo Shakirat Moshood, goalkeepyer Sylvia Echefu, defender Jumai Adebayo, and forward Queen Joseph.

Olowookere, who guided Nigeria to a historic bronze medal finish in 2022—the country’s best-ever performance at the tournament—expressed optimism about the squad’s chances of surpassing that feat this year.

“We have a balanced team with experience, skill, and determination. The goal is to better our 2022 record and make Nigeria proud,” the coach said ahead of the team’s opening match.

Also included in the squad are goalkeeper Elizabeth Boniface, defenders Azeezat Oduntan and Christiana Sunday, midfielders Muinat Rotimi and Zainab Raji, and forwards Chisom Nwachukwu and Mariam Yahaya.

Nigeria has been drawn in Group D, alongside Canada, France, and Samoa. The Flamingos’ tournament kicks off on:

Sunday, October 19 vs. Canada at 8:00 p.m. (Nigerian time) – Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 2), Sale

Wednesday, October 22 vs. France at 8:00 p.m. – Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 1), Sale

Saturday, October 25 vs. Samoa at 5:00 p.m. – Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 3), Sale

Full Nigeria Squad – 2025 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup

Goalkeepers

Elizabeth Boniface (Abia Angels)

Onyinyechi Opara (Imo Strikers)

Sylvia Echefu (Bayelsa Queens)

READ ALSO: 2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Target Victory Against Lesotho’s Crocodiles

Defenders

Hannah Ibrahim (Remo Stars Ladies)

Jumai Adebayo (Rivers Angels)

Azeezat Oduntan (FC Robo)

Christiana Sunday (Imo Strikers)

Nofisat Tijani (Youthful Talent 99)

Fatimoh Shuaib (Nasarawa Amazons)

Midfielders

Shakirat Moshood (Bayelsa Queens)

Muinat Rotimi (Nakamura Football Academy)

Shavih Istifanus (Youth Arise Academy)

Zainab Raji (Dannaz FC)

Waliat Rotimi (Nakamura Football Academy)

Ayomide Abubakar (Onimarg FC)

Forwards

Kaosarat Olanrewaju (Ayishat Yusuf Academy, Lagos)

Mariam Yahaya (FC Robo)

Queen Joseph (Fosla Academy)

Tabitha Terlumu (Braavos, Edo)

Precious Nwachukwu (Imo Strikers)

Chisom Nwachukwu (Rivers Angels)

Nigeria will be aiming for a first-ever U17 Women’s World Cup title, having finished third in the last edition in India.