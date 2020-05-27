Nigeria is forging ahead with its hydrochloroquine trials for the treatment of covid-19.

This is inspite of the announcement by the World Health Organisation suspending the drug test.

On Monday, Tedros Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, cited the study published by The Lancet, which had examined the effects of the use of hydroxychloroquine alone or when used with a macrolide, and reported a higher mortality rate.

But the NAFDAC DG said there is data to prove that chloroquine is effective in treating COVID-19 patients, particularly at the “mild stage” of the virus.

She said Nigeria would continue its clinical trials which may take three to four months.