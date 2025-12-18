Nigeria and the European Union have agreed to strengthen defence and security cooperation as part of renewed efforts to address the country’s evolving security challenges....

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Gautier Mignot, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Ambassador Mignot, who congratulated the CDS on his appointment, reaffirmed the European Union’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s security and stability.

He described Nigeria as a strategic partner to the EU, noting that 19 of the Union’s 27 member states currently maintain diplomatic missions in the country.

He said the EU is implementing several non-kinetic programmes across Nigeria aimed at strengthening peacebuilding and long-term stability, stressing that the Union’s engagement extends beyond military support to include governance, political processes and institutional development.

According to the Ambassador, the EU remains committed to standing with Nigeria at a critical time, as the country confronts complex and interlinked security and governance challenges.

In his response, General Oluyede expressed appreciation for the EU’s sustained support and its understanding of Nigeria’s security environment.

He welcomed plans to expand EU-Nigeria cooperation on defence and security beyond the current focus on the Multinational Joint Task Force.

The CDS called for the proposed areas of cooperation to be fast-tracked, noting that Nigeria faces multifaceted security threats that require timely, coordinated and enhanced international support.

He stressed that deeper collaboration with the European Union would strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to respond effectively to its security challenges.