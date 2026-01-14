The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy and the People’s Republic of China deepen cultural and tourism relations following the successful Second Meeting of the Nigeria –China Inter-Governmental Sub-Committee on Culture and Tourism, convened virtually on Tuesday. In a W...

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy and the People’s Republic of China deepen cultural and tourism relations following the successful Second Meeting of the Nigeria –China Inter-Governmental Sub-Committee on Culture and Tourism, convened virtually on Tuesday.

In a Wednesday statement signed by Sandra Njoku-Samuel, the Technical Assistant on Media and Communications

Office of the Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, the engagement involved the formal signing of the Minutes of the Second Meeting in Abuja and Beijing.

According to the statement, the signing was attended by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy (FMACTCE), Dr Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad, MFR, mni, and the Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, H.E. Lu Yingchuan.

The signing marks a key step in strengthening the institutional framework guiding bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The statement reads, “Speaking at the meeting, Dr Muhammad described the signing as more than a routine administrative exercise, noting that it underscores a renewed commitment by Nigeria and China to advance shared objectives through existing bilateral structures under the Nigeria–China Inter-Governmental Committee.

“He commended H.E. Lu Yingchuan for his collaboration as Co-Chair of the Sub-Committee and acknowledged the participation of H.E. Yu Dunhai, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Mr Yang Jianxing, Cultural Counsellor and Director of the China Cultural Centre, as well as other senior officials from both sides.

“The signed Minutes captured key milestones achieved in recent years, including sustained cultural dialogue and exchange initiatives such as Happy Chinese New Year and Tea for Harmony, alongside growing partnerships among museums and libraries.”

The statement added, “Nigeria’s involvement in the International Alliance of Museums of the Silk Road was also highlighted as part of broader efforts to enhance cultural understanding and heritage collaboration.

“In addition to reviewing progress, the Minutes set out a forward-looking agenda for deeper engagement. Notably, both countries agreed to commence negotiations on a 2026–2030 Cooperative Programme, aimed at elevating the partnership to a more strategic level and expanding opportunities across culture and tourism.

“Proposed areas of collaboration include museum exchanges and heritage preservation, strengthened cooperation among national libraries and museums, publishing partnerships and copyright collaboration, as well as enhanced tourism research through conferences, data sharing, and standards development.

“Emerging opportunities within the creative economy were also identified, particularly in game development, animation, and institutional capacity building.”

The statement further disclosed that, “In his remarks, H.E. Lu Yingchuan reaffirmed China’s commitment to advancing cooperation with Nigeria through the Sub-Committee mechanism, emphasising that the relationship continues to be anchored on mutual respect, trust, and friendly consultation.

“He referenced over five decades of strong China–Nigeria relations and reiterated China’s support for structured cultural exchange and capacity development.”

Dr Muhammad expressed confidence that Nigeria–China cooperation in culture and tourism holds the potential to serve as a model for South–South collaboration.

He noted that planned professional exchanges and people-focused initiatives would empower artists, curators, publishers, journalists, tourism professionals, and creative entrepreneurs, while strengthening institutional capacity in both countries.

He further stated that the growing partnership aligns with Nigeria’s national development priorities, including economic diversification, job creation, and enhanced international engagement, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He added that the “Ministry, under the leadership of the Honourable Minister, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa remains committed to leveraging international partnerships to expand opportunities and reinforce Nigeria’s global presence in culture and tourism.”

The meeting brought together senior officials and representatives from China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, and institutions such as the National Administration of Press and Publication, the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, the National Museum of China, the National Library of China, and the China Tourism Academy.

Nigerian participants included officials from relevant departments of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy and key agencies, including the National Commission for Museums and Monuments.