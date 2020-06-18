Eighteen states were elected Wednesday into the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the coordinating body for the economic and social work of UN agencies and funds.

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, president of the General Assembly, announced the results after voting by secret ballot in the assembly.

Elected were Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Nigeria and Zimbabwe from Africa; Indonesia, Japan and Solomon Islands from Asia-Pacific; Bulgaria from Eastern Europe; Argentina, Bolivia, Guatemala and Mexico from Latin America and the Caribbean; Austria, Britain, France, Germany and Portugal from Western Europe.

They were elected for a three-year term beginning on Jan. 1, 2021.

ECOSOC has 54 members, which are elected each year by the General Assembly for overlapping three-year terms. Seats on the council are allocated on the basis of geographical representation with 14 seats to African states, 11 to Asia-Pacific states, six to Eastern European states, 10 to Latin American and Caribbean states, and 13 to Western Europe and other states.