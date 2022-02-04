Niger at 46: Gov Bello commends founding fathers, others

Niger state Governor and Chairman North Central States Governors’ Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello has commended the individual and collective efforts of citizens and Founding Fathers of the state who have made various but exceptional contributions towards the growth and development of the state as the state.

The state which was created by the Military regime of Murtala Ramat Mohammed in 1976, has historically evolved through different stages of growth propelled by the various contributions of previous administrations.

Governor Sani Bello expressed the need, not only to consolidate on the legacies of those founding fathers but to institute a legal framework that will harmonize all Blueprints and or Development Action Plans from previous administrations to establish a compelling path to growth and development of the state.

The Governor, in a commemorative message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, said it was time to stop arbitrary, politically-minded execution and abandonment of projects and follow a roadmap that will guarantee sustainable growth and development of the state.

While expressing gratitude to God and appreciating the progress recorded in the last 46 years, the Governor advised successive, incoming administrations to strive to enhance the integrated and holistic development of the state without attachment to sociopolitical sentiments.

He assured that his administration will not waiver in its resolve to fast track the development of the state and called for collective efforts because the act of governance can and must not be left to the government alone.

Governor Sani Bello disclosed that the state government, in close collaboration with the Military, is evolving new strategies and increasing community participation in addressing all forms of armed banditry and criminality while acknowledging the role of traditional rulers in the latest approach.

The Governor, while recognizing the role of critical stakeholders in the development of the state, assured that government will continue to collaborate with credible development partners and genuine investors to resuscitate, revitalize the state’s ailing industries and even establish new ones.

Governor Sani Bello, once again, felicitated with all Nigerlites and urged them to remain steadfast and look into the future in unity and with hope of better years ahead adding that there is every reason to be optimistic despite the obvious, seemingly daunting challenges ahead.

He called for peaceful coexistence among the diverse people of the state and more support to the APC-led administration in the state to consolidate on the progress recorded thus far.

