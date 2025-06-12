The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has congratulated Nigerians on the commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and promoting inclusive development across the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the NGF Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, described June 12 as a watershed moment in Nigeria’s history, marking a turning point in the nation’s journey toward democratic governance.

“We therefore join President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and other stakeholders to honour our heroes and heroines who played significant roles in the struggle for democratic rule,” AbdulRazaq stated.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s democratic journey, the Forum acknowledged the progress made over the past 26 years of uninterrupted civilian rule while noting the challenges that still lie ahead.

“Notwithstanding the progress, our nation — like every other human community — has its challenges and aspirations. Together, we can leverage constructive dialogue and all other democratic mechanisms to engage one another for better outcomes,” the NGF Chairman noted.

The statement emphasized the commitment of Nigeria’s governors to collaborate with all stakeholders, including the Federal Government, civil society organizations, and development partners, to deepen democracy and foster peace and prosperity.

“As leaders of our people, we commit ourselves to working with all stakeholders… to widen the democratic space and make our country more fertile for sustainable peace and inclusive prosperity,” the Forum said.

The NGF concluded the message with a warm greeting to citizens across the federation: “Happy Democracy Day!”