The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has paid a condolence visit to Niger State following the killing of 37 people in renewed attacks on Tungan Makira in Borgu Local Government Area, a community bordering Kwara State.

The attack has heightened security concerns in the border communities between the two states.

Speaking to journalists after a one-hour closed-door meeting with his counterpart, Governor Abdulrazaq said the visit was not only to commiserate with the government and people of Niger State but also to strengthen security collaboration.

He disclosed that both governors convened a joint security council meeting where they discussed intelligence sharing and coordinated strategies to tackle insurgency and criminal activities along their borders.

Governor of Niger State, Umaru Bago, said the meeting focused on practical measures to enhance joint security operations and tighten surveillance across border communities to prevent further attacks.