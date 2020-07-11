The Nigeria Football Federation has set September/November date for the commencement of the 2020/2021 football league season in the country.

The football body said the decision was in-line with the resolutions passed at an online meeting of the NFF Football Committee, which had in attendance the Chairpersons of all the National Leagues and the President of the Nigeria Referees Association.

Among the leagues listed to resume are the Nigeria Professional Football League, Nigeria Women Football League, Nigeria National League, National League One and the Aiteo Cup with an agreement to cancel the curent season because of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The football federation said the names of the top three clubs on the NPFL final PPG table as at Matchday 25 will be submitted to CAF to represent Nigeria in the 2020/2021 CAF Inter – Club competitions.

Which Means Plateau united , Enyimba and Rivers United will play in the Champions league but the Federation is yet to decide who finished second behind Plateau United .