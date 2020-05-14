The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has made a donation of Personal Protection Equipment, PPE, to the Lagos State government to enhance the fight against coronavirus.

First Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi made the donation on behalf of the NFF in the company of the Head of the Nigeria women’s Football League, Aisha Falode.

The duo presented the items to the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Segun Ogboye.

Some of the equipment donated includes face-masks, hand gloves, overall gowns and head coverings

Lagos has been the epicentre of the corona virus crisis in Nigeria with more than 2,000 cases