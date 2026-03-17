The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has moved to appeal the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which rejected its petition against the Democratic Republic of Congo over fielding ineligible players during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Playoff match against the Super Eagles in Rabat, Morocco, on 16th November 2025. According…...

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has moved to appeal the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which rejected its petition against the Democratic Republic of Congo over fielding ineligible players during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Playoff match against the Super Eagles in Rabat, Morocco, on 16th November 2025.

According to a statement made available to TVC News on Tuesday, NFF said it has presented a petition to the world football-governing body days after the said match, citing perceived fraud in the issuance of passports to some players registered by the Democratic Republic of Congo during the Play-offs.

The NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said, “We have received the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on our petition, but we are not satisfied with the decision, which rejected our petition. I want to assure Nigerians that the NFF has immediately commenced the process of appealing the decision.”

FIFA had sanctioned the Nigeria Football Federation and the DR Congo Football Federation following the infractions recorded during the disputed 2026 FIFA World Cup African play-off final between the Super Eagles and Les Léopards.

TVC News previously reported that FIFA sanctioned the Nigeria Football Federation and the DR Congo Football Federation following the infractions recorded during the disputed 2026 FIFA World Cup African play-off final between the Super Eagles and Les Léopards.

Super Eagles spokesperson Promise Efoghe confirmed that FIFA notified the NFF of the sanctions via an official email over the weekend.

DR Congo defeated Nigeria 4–3 on penalties in Morocco to advance to the intercontinental play-offs.

Efoghe confirmed that both the NFF and the Congolese FA were found guilty of separate infractions during the match played on November 16, 2025, according to FIFA’s latest disciplinary overview released for the World Cup qualifiers.

The spokesperson noted that Nigeria was penalised for a breach relating to order and security at matches, specifically involving the throwing of objects by spectators under Article 17 and Article 17.2.b of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and the NFF was consequently fined 1,000 Swiss francs.

The match, played at the Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, was the Final of the African Play-offs.

The Democratic Republic of Congo won in a sudden-death penalty shootout, after both teams were tied at 1-1 following regulation and extra time.