Nigeria’s newly appointed Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has formally assumed office less than 24 hours after being sworn in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Musa arrived at the Ministry of Defence headquarters, popularly known as the Ship House, in Abuja to a rousing reception from officials who welcomed him with solidarity songs and applause.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, led the service chiefs in receiving the minister as he began his first official duties.

General Musa is expected to brief senior military leadership, review ongoing security operations and outline the administration’s defence priorities in the coming days.