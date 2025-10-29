The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announces the commemoration of its 20th Anniversary—marking two decades of dedicated service in regulating and shaping the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI)....

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announces the commemoration of its 20th Anniversary—marking two decades of dedicated service in regulating and shaping the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The anniversary commemoration reflects on the Commission’s remarkable journey — from the early challenges of its establishment, through the regulation of the unbundled power sector, the privatisation of key assets in the value chain, and the oversight of the Nigerian Electricity Market from the post-privatisation and Interim Market stages to the Transition Electricity Market, among other milestones.

Established on 31st October 2005 under the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) 2005—now replaced by the Electricity Act 2023—NERC has played a pivotal role in steering the evolution of Nigeria’s electricity market.

Over the past twenty years, the Commission has championed reforms that foster transparency, accountability, consumer protection, and sustainable growth across the sector.

To mark this milestone, NERC will host a series of events and activities aimed at showcasing its achievements, engaging stakeholders, and setting a forward-looking agenda for the future of electricity in Nigeria. Stakeholders from government, industry, development partners, and consumer advocacy groups will convene to reflect on the sector’s progress, share insights, and renew their commitment to building a reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity supply industry.

Speaking ahead of the celebration, NERC Vice Chairman, Dr Musiliu Oseni said:

“This 20th Anniversary is not just a milestone—it’s a reaffirmation of our mandate to protect consumers, promote investment, and ensure a level playing field in Nigeria’s electricity sector.”

“We remain committed to driving reforms that deliver tangible value to Nigerians,” said Dr Oseni.

Highlights of the celebration will include:

• Technical session featuring panel discussions by eminent personalities in the power sector

• Health and wellness session

• Debate contest on energy-saving practices for secondary school students

• A commemorative dinner to honour pioneer and deceased members of staff, as well as past chairmen and commissioners

These activities are designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and public engagement in the sector.

As NERC looks ahead to the next 20 years, the Commission remains steadfast in its mission to regulate the electricity supply industry in the public interest—balancing the needs of consumers and operators while supporting Nigeria’s energy transition.