The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Gombe Operations Office has organised a one-day sensitisation campaign at the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Gombe.

This sensitisation campaign is focused on the dangers of tanker accidents and fire outbreaks.

The campaign aimed to educate the public on emergency preparedness, safety strategies, and prevention, as part of NEMA’s mandate to build disaster resilience.

Head of Operations, Mrs. Ummuna Ahmed, emphasised the importance of public enlightenment in reducing avoidable emergencies.

Presentations were made by the Federal Fire Service and Nigerian Red Cross Society, with participation from key stakeholders, including transport unions, emergency services, security agencies, traditional institutions, and the media.

NEMA reaffirmed its commitment to proactive disaster risk reduction through continued community engagement and stakeholder collaboration.