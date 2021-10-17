NDLEA raids drug joints in Lagos, arrests suspected fake police officer, soldier, corps member, 660 others

663 drug traffickers and users were arrested as operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency raided notorious drug joints in Lagos, Abuja, Benue, and other parts of the country, resulting in the destruction or seizure of about 153, 256.876 kg of illicit drugs.

In Lagos, the renowned drug haven of Akala in Mushin area of the state was stormed by a combined team of 70 NDLEA agents and 30 soldiers on Friday 15th October in a joint operation code-named “Operation Still Waters.” There were 27 individuals detained, with a total weight of 2,463.876 kg of narcotics confiscated, including cocaine, heroin, tramadol, rohypnol, and cannabis.

A day earlier, agents raided drug joints in Ojo and Maryland areas of the state, resulting in the arrest of six people and the seizure of various amounts of narcotics. This came after a raid on Alhaji Lasisi Street, Idioro, Mushin, and Okota in the Oshodi-Isolo region of the state, which resulted in the arrest of 12 individuals and the recovery of over 165 kg of various illicit substances.

On Friday, October 15th, operatives in Ogun state intercepted one Williams Esuabom along Ore- Shagamu expressway with 562.5kg of cannabis being transported in a Toyota Sienna bus, while narcotic officers in Benue state raided Lafia park where six suspects, including a youth corps member, Paul Ndubuisi, were arrested with various quantities of drugs in a joint operation with soldiers. On Wednesday, October 13th, a suspected fake soldier, Abel John, was apprehended carrying 3.5kg of cannabis along the Apir- Makurdi-Aliade road.

Joshua Yusuf, a suspected false Assistant Superintendent of Police who claimed to be serving in Kano, was detained while transporting 45.5kg of cannabis along the Gwagwalada road in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

On Wednesday, October 13th, three individuals were detained during searches in Dabba and Luku villages, Kaiama Local Government Area, Kwara State, where over 64kg of narcotics were discovered.

NDLEA operatives in Ekiti state raided the forest reserve along Uso Road, Ise-Orun LGA, where they destroyed over 150,000 kilos of cannabis being harvested on 40 hectares of land over the course of a three-day operation. The procedure began on Tuesday and lasted until Sunday, October 17th.

In raids across other states in the country, no fewer than 615 suspects were arrested and illicit drugs with a total weight of 3394.2031 kilograms recovered.

While commending officers and men of the Lagos state Command and their counterparts in Benue, FCT, Ogun, Ekiti and other parts of the country for their resilience and commitment to the war against illicit substances, Chairman/Chief Executive of the Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) charged them not to rest on their oars. He called for continued collaboration between the Agency and other stakeholders especially the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies.