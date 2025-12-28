Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a notorious drug trafficker, Nwobodo Chidiebere Basil, previously convicted of dealing in 30.10kg of methamphetamine in 2023, alongside three cargo agents, following the seizure of 75 parcels of cocaine weighing 1.50 kilogr...

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a notorious drug trafficker, Nwobodo Chidiebere Basil, previously convicted of dealing in 30.10kg of methamphetamine in 2023, alongside three cargo agents, following the seizure of 75 parcels of cocaine weighing 1.50 kilograms.

According to a Sunday statement signed by the agency’s spokesperson, the suspects concealed the consignments in a factory sealed sachets of cold-water starch heading to the United Kingdom at the export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

The statement reads, “Three cargo agents: Jubrin Firdausi Hassana, Kuku Daniel Oluwasegun, and Igwe Chioma Jane, involved in the attempt to export the consignment to the UK, were swiftly arrested on Saturday, 20th December 2025, before further investigations unravelled 37-year-old Nwobodo Chidiebere Basil as the mastermind.

“He was arrested in a follow-up operation on Sunday, 21st December at a popular relaxation centre in Ikeja, where he went on a date with his girlfriend.”

The statement added, “The Agency’s criminal database revealed that Nwobodo had been arrested in May 2023 in connection with the seizure of 30.10kg methamphetamine concealed in powdered custard containers as part of a consolidated cargo going to London, United Kingdom, at the export shed of the Lagos airport.

“He was subsequently arraigned at a Federal High Court in charge number: FHC/L/337C/2023, convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment with an option of a fine of Seven Million Naira (₦7,000,000.00), along with one-month community service, with effect from 4th December, 2023. He paid the fine and soon after returned to the same crime.”

‎In another successful operation, NDLEA operatives on Monday, 22nd December, set ablaze tons of skunk, a strain of cannabis and wooden warehouses in Ara forest, Ara-Ekiti, where 638 kilograms of the same psychoactive substance were also recovered.

Also in Edo State, NDLEA operatives recovered no fewer than 1,205 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa, weighing 883.1kg, from three Toyota Camry vehicles intercepted during patrol along Igara-Auchi road, on Monday, 22nd December.

In a similar operation in Edo state, a 42-year-old lady, Joy Oisamaye, was arrested with 38kg of skunk by NDLEA operatives on patrol along Abaji- Abuja expressway on Monday, 22nd December, on her way from Otua in Owan East LGA.

In Cross River state, raid operations conducted on Sunday, 21st December at Agoi-Ibami community, Yakurr LGA, led to the arrest of three suspects and seizure of various quantities of skunk. They include: Freedom Jonah Akpama, 27, with 671kg; David Itam David, 30, with 89kg; and Nelson Arikpo Osam, 26, with 148kg.

While NDLEA operatives in Lagos arrested a female suspect, Ajoke Dauda, with 45.5kg of skunk on Christmas day Thursday, 25th December at Agbara, along Badagry expressway, another suspect, Oluwasegun Felix, was nabbed with 18.5kg of the same substance at Itoga, Badagry, the previous day, Wednesday, 24th December. In the Takum area of Taraba state, two other suspects, Emmanuel Danladi, 39, and John Onoja, 41, were nabbed with 48kg of the same substance on Wednesday, 24th and Tuesday, 23rd December, respectively.

In Gombe state, a 65-year-old driver, Sada’u Mohammed, was arrested while conveying 300 ampoules of pentazocine injection, 27,900 pills of tramadol, and other opioids, along the Gombe-Biu highway, heading to Biu in Borno state.

Meanwhile, a 47-year-old businessman, Ignatius Egbochie (alias Brown), wanted in connection with the seizure of 56 parcels of Loud, a strain of cannabis, weighing 26kg at the Tincan seaport in Lagos, has been arrested by NDLEA operatives. The illicit drug consignment was seized on 10th December during a joint examination of a container by NDLEA, Customs and other security agencies. A follow-up operation by NDLEA operatives on 19th December led to the arrest of Ignatius in Apapa.

Chairman of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) acknowledged the commitment of the operatives across MMIA, Lagos, Tincan, Seme, Ekiti, Edo, Cross River, FCT, Gombe and Taraba Commands, urging them to remain extra vigilant throughout the festive season and beyond. He charged them to maintain the highest standard of professionalism in all their drug control efforts.