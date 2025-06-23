The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has visited the Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, as part of efforts to deepen collaboration with states in the Niger Delta.

This marks the NDDC’s first official visit to the state under Dr. Ogbuku’s leadership. The visit comes amid ongoing reforms at the Commission aimed at repositioning it for greater impact across the region in line with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Dr. Ogbuku highlighted recent strides made by the Commission, including the settlement of staff obligations, long-overdue promotions, and the engagement of KPMG to streamline governance structures. These efforts, he said, are helping shift the Commission’s focus from short-term interventions to long-term developmental impact.

Governor Otu welcomed the NDDC’s renewed commitment and emphasized the need for stronger alignment between the Commission’s interventions and the state’s development priorities. He noted that previous communication gaps had slowed progress on key projects and called for improved coordination going forward.

The state government also spotlighted several critical projects needing attention, including the Adiabo Jetty, Adiabo-Zero Road, and the Ikang-Akparama Specialist Hospital. Governor Otu further advocated for increased inclusion of Cross River in NDDC’s project plans and youth-focused programmes, especially as the state currently hosts over 54,000 refugees.

The visit also served as a prelude to the Commission’s upcoming 25th anniversary in July, for which the Cross River Government received a formal invitation. The anniversary will feature a public lecture and is expected to attract key national figures, including President Bola Tinubu.