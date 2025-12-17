The National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) has urged the media to exercise restraint and responsibility in reporting sensitive security operations, particularly ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in forested areas of Kwara State. The call came amid what the Centre described as “inaccurate and...

The National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) has urged the media to exercise restraint and responsibility in reporting sensitive security operations, particularly ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in forested areas of Kwara State.

The call came amid what the Centre described as “inaccurate and misleading reports published by some online platforms.”

In a statement issued by its Head of Strategic Communications, Abu Michael, the NCTC said it continues to coordinate counter-terrorism operations nationwide under the Office of the National Security Adviser, in line with the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act and the National Counter Terrorism Strategy.

It explained that Nigeria’s kinetic approach includes the deployment of hybrid forces—combining regular security personnel with trained auxiliary elements—to operate effectively in difficult terrains.

The Centre clarified that this strategy, which was previously used with the Civilian Joint Task Force in the North East, is currently being applied in parts of the North West and North Central to degrade bandit and terrorist groups.

However, it stressed that the Federal Government is not conducting operations with any socio-cultural groups and has not provided arms to such organisations, describing claims to the contrary as false.

The NCTC said details of operations in Kwara State remain restricted to prevent compromise and ensure the safety of personnel.

It advised the public to disregard unverified reports and urged journalists to seek clarification only through designated official spokespersons, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement within the limits of national security.