The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has intensified its drive for safer internet usage with the release of a detailed A–Z cybersecurity guide designed to help telecommunications consumers better protect themselves against rising cyber threats.

The initiative reflects the Commission’s renewed emphasis on equipping individuals with practical digital safety skills, rather than depending solely on regulations or telecom service providers to address cybersecurity challenges.

The NCC cautioned that the widespread use of smartphones, computers and internet-based services in daily life has significantly increased exposure to risks such as phishing, online scams, malware and identity theft.

It warned that cybercriminals often take advantage of human mistakes, noting that a single careless click could lead to the loss of personal data, financial resources or even compromise critical digital systems.

According to the Commission, the newly released A–Z tips are part of its broader consumer education and sensitisation efforts aimed at promoting good cyber hygiene nationwide.

Over the years, the NCC has strengthened cybersecurity through regulatory frameworks, the enforcement of minimum security standards for telecom operators, and sustained public awareness campaigns.

The Commission also highlighted the role of its Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT), which handles cyber incidents and works closely with industry stakeholders to protect consumers and safeguard Nigeria’s Critical National Information Infrastructure.

In a publication on its official website, the NCC outlined practical steps consumers can take to stay secure online. These include activating two-factor authentication, using strong and unique passwords, regularly updating software and antivirus applications, securing Wi-Fi networks, avoiding suspicious links and emails, verifying the identity of senders, limiting the sharing of personal information, locking devices, steering clear of public Wi-Fi for sensitive transactions, and promptly reporting suspected scams.

The NCC stressed that consistent application of these measures would greatly reduce exposure to cyber attacks and contribute to the development of a safer, more resilient digital ecosystem in Nigeria.