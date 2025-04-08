The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reaffirmed its commitment to consumer protection and regulatory clarity during a virtual Stakeholder Engagement Forum on Unutilised and Unclaimed Recharges, held on April 8, 2025.

Speaking through the Executive Commissioner for Stakeholder Management, Rimini Makama, the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of the Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida, highlighted the importance of the telecommunications sector in advancing Nigeria’s digital economy, financial inclusion, and economic growth. He noted that the flexibility of prepaid services has benefited millions of Nigerians, but also pointed to the increasing concern over the status of unused airtime and data on inactive lines.

Referencing the 2024 Quality-of-Service Business Rules, Dr. Maida explained that prepaid lines with no usage for six months must be deactivated, and after another six months of inactivity, may be recycled. During this period, subscribers retain the right to reclaim their unused credit within one year, provided they can verify ownership. Nonetheless, ongoing debates persist on whether operators should refund unclaimed balances or maintain the “use it or lose it” approach.

Dr. Maida stressed the need for collaborative discussions to establish a regulatory framework that balances consumer rights with industry sustainability. He called for inclusive dialogue that will inform fair, transparent policies aligned with the dynamic telecom landscape.

The NCC remains dedicated to creating a consumer-centric environment that fosters trust and industry innovation. The Commission expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their contributions toward shaping a balanced and effective regulatory future.