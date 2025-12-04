The National Association of Women Journalists has commended the remarkable developmental strides recorded under the administration of Governor Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, particularly his impressive contributions to infrastructural growth across Kebbi State. NAWOJ National President, Aisha Ibrahim, ...

NAWOJ National President, Aisha Ibrahim, gave the commendation on Wednesday when she led the newly inaugurated members of the Kebbi State Executive Council on a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, in Birnin Kebbi.

Comrade Aisha expressed delight over the ongoing infrastructural transformation within the state capital, describing it as a testament to the government’s commitment to development.

YShe also appreciated the government’s consistent support to NAWOJ and its members in the state.

She noted that the delegation was in Kebbi for the State Congress of the association, during which Comrade Hassana Abubakar Koko of NTA was re-elected as Chairperson. Other elected officers include Blessing Michael, Vice Chairperson; Hauwa Muhammad of TVC, Secretary; Sabbatu Andrew Machika of Kebbi Radio, Treasurer; Maryam Abdullahi of the Ministry of Information, Financial Secretary; Sharifiya Abubakar, also of the Ministry of Information, Assistant Secretary; and Mary Magana of Kebbi Radio, Auditor.

While acknowledging the appointment of several NAWOJ members to strategic positions in government, the President appealed for logistical support, including the provision of a vehicle for the State Council. She also requested government backing for the hosting of NAWOJ’s forthcoming NEC meeting in Kebbi State.

Responding, Deputy Governor Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida congratulated the new Executive Council and commended the peaceful consensus process that produced the new leadership. He reassured the delegation of the government’s unwavering support and promised to present their requests to Governor Nasir Idris for consideration.

The NAWOJ delegation was accompanied by the Vice President, Zone A of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Tukur Muhammad Umar.