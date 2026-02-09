Two leading women’s sports organisations in Nigeria, the National Association of Women in Sports (NAWIS) and the Association of Former Female Athletes of Nigeria (AFFAN), have secured representation on the newly constituted Board of the Nigeria Federation of American Football (NFAF). The board is ...

Two leading women’s sports organisations in Nigeria, the National Association of Women in Sports (NAWIS) and the Association of Former Female Athletes of Nigeria (AFFAN), have secured representation on the newly constituted Board of the Nigeria Federation of American Football (NFAF).

The board is scheduled for official inauguration on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, by the National Sports Commission (NSC) at its headquarters in Abuja.

The ceremony is set to take place at 1 p.m.

The inauguration will coincide with a meeting of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the second edition of the African School Sports Games, slated for 2027, which will also hold on the same day.

NAWIS has nominated Dr. Oluyomi Oluwasanmi to serve on the board, while AFFAN will be represented by Uchenna Usife.

According to the NSC, the inclusion of nominees from both organisations underscores its commitment to gender inclusion and balanced representation in sports administration, aligning with global best practices promoted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The inauguration of the NFAF board is seen as a major step in advancing the development of American football in Nigeria, providing a formal governance structure to drive the sport’s growth, administration and long-term sustainability across the country.