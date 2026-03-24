The Nigerian Navy has arrested eight suspected oil thieves and confiscated 44,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in Rivers State. The operation, carried out by personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, was conducted in Degema and Obologo areas of the state following “critical and credible…...

The Nigerian Navy has arrested eight suspected oil thieves and confiscated 44,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in Rivers State.

The operation, carried out by personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, was conducted in Degema and Obologo areas of the state following “critical and credible intelligence” on illicit refining activities, Navy officials said.

Commander of NNS Pathfinder, Commodore Mutalib Ibikunle Raji, who briefed journalists at the naval base in Rumuolumeni, near Port Harcourt on Monday, said the seizure was the result of a high-risk patrol on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

“While on patrol at about 0115 hours, the team accosted a boat being escorted by armed elements suspected to be affiliated with illegal groups. On sighting the naval patrol team, the criminal elements fled the scene,” Raji, represented by Acting Base Operations Officer Lieutenant Commander Justin Jerome, explained.

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A subsequent search led to the discovery of 423 sacks of suspected illegally refined AGO, each containing 106 litres, bringing the total haul to approximately 44,000 litres.

The operation was conducted under Operation Delta Sentinel, in line with directives from the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, Admiralty Medal, aimed at curbing crude oil theft and safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime environment.

The suspects and confiscated fuel have been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation. Receiving the suspects, EFCC Superintendent Blessing Emereole assured that a thorough and discreet investigation would follow. “If found culpable, the suspects will be prosecuted,” she stated.

Speaking to reporters, the alleged ringleader, identified as Sokari, claimed he was unaware the operation was illegal. “We were just loaders. I didn’t know it was illegal bunkering until we got there,” he said.

The Navy’s intervention underscores ongoing efforts by security agencies to dismantle illegal refining networks in the Niger Delta and tackle acts of economic sabotage.

Commodore Abiodun Folorunsho, Director of Naval Information, added that the naval patrol team had intercepted two wooden boats laden with the suspect petroleum products, acting on verified intelligence to prevent further environmental and economic harm.