The Nigerian Navy has launched a search-and-rescue operation following a collision between a Tantita patrol boat and a wooden market boat along the Ogboinbiri waterways in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Naval authorities confirmed that personnel from NNS Soroh were swiftly deployed to the scene after receiving…...

The Nigerian Navy has launched a search-and-rescue operation following a collision between a Tantita patrol boat and a wooden market boat along the Ogboinbiri waterways in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Naval authorities confirmed that personnel from NNS Soroh were swiftly deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call, leading to the rescue of seven victims from the accident.

The rescued individuals were immediately evacuated to a nearby medical facility for treatment, while efforts have been intensified to locate other passengers still unaccounted for.

The Navy described the operation as part of its ongoing commitment to safeguarding lives within Nigeria’s maritime domain, noting that the response aligns with the directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas.

It further reiterated its readiness to sustain rapid deployment of personnel and resources to emergency situations across the country’s waterways.