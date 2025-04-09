NATO has expressed concern that Russia is constantly at war with Ukraine, that its economy is on war footing, and that it has not abandoned its objectives to redefine European security.

NATO’s Secretary General, Mark Rutte who is on a visit to Japan says Nato is also concerned that as this goes on, China is pursuing a major military build-up and seeks to control key technologies.

The NATO chief on Tuesday raised concern about China’s arms build-up and military drills near Taiwan and called on the organisation’s members and friendly nations to work together to keep free and open sea lanes in the region.

Critical infrastructure and supply chains- and continues to carry out destabilizing activities in the Indo-Pacific.

He says NATO also knows that North Korean troops and weapons are being used against Ukraine in return for Russia’s support to North Korea’s illegal weapons programmes.

Mr Rutte added that in Partnership, Nato and Japan will stick with strategies to ensure peace.

Japan considers China as a threat in the region and has in recent years accelerated military build-up, including preparing to acquire strike back capability with long-range cruise missiles.

Japan, in addition to the United States, has expanded its defence ties with other friendly nations in the Indo-Pacific and Europe, as well as NATO, saying Russia’s war on Ukraine underscores that security risks in Europe and Asia are inseparable.