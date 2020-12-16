The National Assembly announced on Wednesday that it will be holding an emergency session on Monday next week to consider and pass the 2021 Appropriation Bill before proceeding on its Christmas/New Year break on the same day.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who announced the development at plenary on Wednesday, said the delay was to accommodate fresh demands from the executive arm of government regarding the fiscal document.

The Federal Government had on Tuesday, written the National Assembly to demand a fresh review of the 2020 Appropriation Act.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, particularly asked the National Assembly to extend the expiration date of the capital component of the 2020 budget

Lawan told his colleagues that the Parliament resolved to take certain legislative decisions in order to ensure the January to December budget cycle.

He said, “There was a late request for some more expenditure from the executive arm of government and we want to ensure our committee produce a very clean document so they can’t present this report today.

“However, they (the committee) said the report will be ready by weekend.

“Consequently, the Senate will hold a special session on Monday 21st of December, just to consider and pass the budget 2021.

“This is in keeping with our legislative agenda of ensuring that annual budget has January to December cycle.”