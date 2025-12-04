The National Assembly on Wednesday demanded the public identification and prosecution of terrorism financiers in Nigeria as the Federal Government explores measures to curb rising insecurity across the country. Both chambers, the Senate and House of Representatives emphasised the exposure of individ...

The National Assembly on Wednesday demanded the public identification and prosecution of terrorism financiers in Nigeria as the Federal Government explores measures to curb rising insecurity across the country.

Both chambers, the Senate and House of Representatives emphasised the exposure of individuals funding terrorism as a critical step in addressing the nation’s escalating security crisis.

The Senate went further, advocating capital punishment for kidnappers as well as “anyone who finances, enables or provides information to them,” during debates on amendments to the 2022 Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act.

Sponsored by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, the amendment seeks to classify kidnapping, hostage-taking, and related crimes as terrorism, thereby giving security agencies “broader operational authority, intelligence capabilities, and prosecutorial tools” to track, disrupt, and prosecute criminal networks nationwide.

The plenary discussion, which included contributions from senators Adams Oshiomhole, Orji Uzor Kalu, and Minority Leader Abba Moro, dominated Wednesday’s session. After extensive deliberation, the Senate unanimously approved the amendment bill and referred it to the Committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters (lead committee), National Security and Intelligence, and Interior, with reports expected in two weeks.

Leading the debate, Bamidele said the purpose was to “designate kidnapping, hostage-taking and related offences as acts of terrorism and prescribe the death penalty for such offences without option of fine or alternative sentence.” He warned that kidnapping had become “coordinated, commercialised and militarised acts of violence perpetrated by organised criminal groups.”

“Kidnapping has instilled widespread fear in communities; undermined national economic activities and agricultural output; interrupted children’s education; bankrupted families forced to pay ransom; overstretched our security forces, and claimed countless innocent lives,” Bamidele lamented.

He added that the brutality associated with kidnapping “now carry all the characteristics of terrorism,” making counter-terrorism legislation necessary. He stressed that the death penalty should extend to “their informants, logistics providers, harbourers, transporters, and anyone who knowingly assists, facilitates, or supports kidnapping operations,” adding that “attempt, conspiracy or incitement to kidnap attracts the same penalty.”

“Nigerians are kidnapped on highways, in schools, in homes, on farms and in markets,” he said. “This is not a mere crime. It is terrorism in its purest form.”

Oshiomhole supported the amendment, rejecting deradicalisation programmes for offenders, stating: “We should not continue with deradicalisation programmes again. No more de-radicalisation. If you are caught and convicted for acts of terrorism, then the penalty should be death.”

Kalu echoed the position, insisting that informants and sponsors of kidnappers must “face the consequence.” “Nigerians have suffered at the hands of kidnappers. Young girls have been raped. Women have become widows for no reason. This must not continue again,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Moro described the bill as “a unanimous decision of the Senate,” noting it was necessary to impose capital punishment “with the hope that kidnappers will face the penalty.” Senator Victor Umeh called for scrutiny of financial institutions complicit in abductions, condemning the rising trend of kidnappings and killings even after ransom payments.

The debate follows recent attacks, including the November 18 assault on Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, where gunmen killed two worshippers and abducted 38 others. While all victims were rescued, lawmakers warned the incident highlighted the spread of insurgent cells into the South and worsening insecurity in rural communities.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives also called for public naming and prosecution of terrorism financiers. During plenary sessions presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, lawmakers urged that “Financiers of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping be publicly named, sanctioned and prosecuted.”

The House further recommended that “terrorism-related prosecutions be open, expeditious and transparent,” and proposed a Special Court for terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping. Lawmakers also emphasized stricter enforcement of penalties for arms trafficking and illegal weapons possession.

Other resolutions included placing “all security expenditure…on ‘First Line Charge’ to guarantee predictable and timely funding” and strengthening cashless transaction systems to reduce funding for criminal activities. The House urged the executive, the Central Bank of Nigeria, and financial institutions to “expand, upgrade and secure e-banking infrastructure, particularly in rural and underserved areas,” and integrate “transaction monitoring mechanisms and financial crime analytics…into national security operations,” while ensuring inclusivity and balancing security imperatives with economic realities.