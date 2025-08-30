The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has again stressed the importance of supporting locally manufactured products as a pathway to strengthening Nigeria’s economy. At a strategic awareness programme in Maiduguri, the agency highlighted how patronage of made-in-Ni...

At a strategic awareness programme in Maiduguri, the agency highlighted how patronage of made-in-Nigeria products can drive job creation, entrepreneurship, and self-reliance.

Officials of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure arrived in Maiduguri for a high-level focus group meeting on promoting locally manufactured goods.

The forum brought together over sixty manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and consumers from across Borno State to discuss practical ways of improving quality, visibility, and patronage of Nigerian-made products.

Participants at the forum echoed similar sentiments, stressing the need for government and private stakeholders to provide access to finance, training, and wider markets.

NASENI says the initiative is part of a broader national drive to revolutionize local industries, reduce import dependency, and stimulate Nigeria’s economy through innovation and entrepreneurship.

With Nigeria’s creative and industrial sectors under pressure to diversify the economy, NASENI insists that sustained support for local manufacturers could be the game changer in achieving growth, jobs, and national pride.