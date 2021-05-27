Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State has commended the Officer in Charge of Anti-kidnapping, CSP Aniette Eyoh for rejecting the sum of N650,000 as bribe from a Chinese steel firm.

A Chinese national who works for the firm was arrested by the police for his involvement in railway vandalism in Nasarawa state.

The lawyer of the Chinese firm offered Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira as bribe to secure the release of his client.

But CSP Eyoh rejected the offer, this earned him a commendation from the commissioner of Police.