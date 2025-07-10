Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has unveiled Alhaji Rabi’u Mukhtar as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the forthcoming bye-election in the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency....

The unveiling took place at the Government House in Dutse and was attended by senior government officials and key party stakeholders from the two local government areas.

Alhaji Rabi’u Mukhtar emerged as the party’s consensus candidate following internal consultations.

The APC nomination form was formally presented to him during the event.

Governor Namadi commended party leaders for conducting the selection process peacefully and transparently.

He described the unity displayed as a reflection of responsible leadership and internal democracy.

He warned against personal interest in the selection of candidates and called for continued focus on the collective good.

The governor also acknowledged the sportsmanship shown by other aspirants who accepted the consensus decision and attended the unveiling.

He said the unity of the APC in Jigawa remains one of its strongest assets and urged members to continue working together ahead of the election.

In his remarks, Rabi’u Mukhtar, thanked the governor and party leaders for their support.

He pledged to carry all stakeholders along and work for the party’s victory at the polls.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed 16 August 2025 for the bye-election.

It follows the death of the former member representing the constituency, Hon. Isa Dogonyaro, in May 2024.

The APC in Jigawa State says it is entering the bye-election with unity and confidence, positioning itself to retain the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency seat.