National Agency for Food and Drug Administration, NAFDAC has issued warning to Nigerians to be careful of Fake covid 19 vaccines be advertised on the social media.
The NAFDAC director said the country is still at the level of discussion with the manufacturers of the vaccines around the world . No vaccine manufacturer has applied for the testing of their vaccines .
NAFDAC DG,Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, warns Nigerians against patronising fake Covid-19 vaccine being advertised on Social Media @NafdacAgency @DrEOEhanire @DigiCommsNG @NphcdaNG @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo pic.twitter.com/u2MoruJ1jz
NAFDAC is partnering with AU smart safety surveillance in the continent.