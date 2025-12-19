The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that its C-130 aircraft, which earlier made a precautionary landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, has safely departed and arrived in Accra, Ghana....

The aircraft is continuing its journey to Portugal for scheduled depot maintenance, in line with an updated flight plan that includes stopovers in Banjul and Casablanca.

In a statement on Thursday, the NAF said all personnel on board are safe and that the aircraft remains serviceable.

“The Nigerian Air Force appreciates the concern and support expressed by members of the public and assures Nigerians that all personnel remain safe, the aircraft is serviceable, and the Service continues to operate to the highest standards of safety and professionalism,” the statement said.

A source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told TVC News that the stop in Ghana was necessary for refuelling, as flying directly to Morocco would have required passing through Malian airspace, for which Nigeria does not have clearance.

To avoid a potential diplomatic issue with Mali, the crew diverted to Accra and is expected to continue the journey to Portugal on Friday.