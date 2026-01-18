Airstrikes by the Nigerian Air Force have killed more than 40 terrorists at Musarram in the Tumbuns area and along the Azir axis of Borno State....

The Nigerian Air Force spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said in a statement that the strikes were carried out on January 25 and January 16, following intelligence that terrorists were assembling in canoes to launch attacks along the Baga and Fish Dam axis.

Ejodame said surveillance aircraft sighted about ten canoes and over 40 suspected terrorists at the location.

He explained that the targets were engaged in multiple air passes, forcing them into disarray. Fleeing elements were tracked and engaged, while others who attempted to regroup were also neutralised.

According to him, feedback from ground troops and local communities confirmed that the operation dismantled the terrorist gathering and disrupted planned attacks.

He added that further airstrikes were conducted along the Azir axis, where NAF aircraft supporting Operation HADIN KAI responded to hostile activity and engaged terrorist elements attempting to regroup.

Post-operation assessments, he said, confirmed no remaining threats in the area and the restoration of relative calm.

Reacting to the development, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, reaffirmed the Air Force’s commitment to providing prompt air support to ground troops and denying terrorists the ability to regroup or carry out attacks.

The military says operations against terrorist groups in the region will continue.