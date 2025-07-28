The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), under the ongoing Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), has dealt a significant blow to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) with precision airstrikes that neutralised several of the group's top commanders and fighters in the Lake Chad region....

The operation, conducted on July 27, targeted Arina Woje, a well-known ISWAP stronghold in the Southern Tumbuns area of Borno State.

The location has long served as a sanctuary for insurgent leaders.

The airstrikes followed credible Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions which confirmed the resurgence of terrorist activities in the area, including the movement of foot soldiers and reactivation of hidden command and logistics hubs.

Based on this intelligence, NAF deployed air assets to execute a focused interdiction mission.

Upon arrival, aircrew engaged designated targets with precision-guided munitions, destroying multiple structures believed to house high-value ISWAP operatives and key logistical infrastructure.

Preliminary battle damage assessments indicate that the strikes effectively disrupted ISWAP’s operational planning and supply lines in the region.

The Nigerian Air Force reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining pressure on terrorist elements, denying them freedom of movement, and supporting broader national efforts to restore peace and stability in the Northeast.

This latest success underscores the strategic impact of intelligence-led air operations in modern counter-terrorism warfare.