The Federal High Court in Lagos has granted post-conviction bail to the co-defendant to former abia state Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu.

Jones udeogu was the former Director of Finance and Account at the Abia State Government House. Mr Kalu was sentenced to 12 years while Mr udeogu was sentenced to 10 years in jail in December 2019, after being convicted for fraud.

Justice Mohammed Liman granted Mr udeogu a 50 million bail with two sureties in like sum, after hearing the application by his lawyer, Solo Akuma (SAN), on Thursday.

The judge was informed that the applicant is suffering from prostate cancer and tuberculosis and that the correctional facility where he is serving his jail term “does not have facility to provide the type of medical treatment required.

In his ruling, Justice Liman said he was satisfied that Udeogu had disclosed reasonable cause of action to qualify for a post-conviction bail pending the determination of his appeal against his conviction.

This application for bail succeeds unlike that of Mr Kalu whose request based on health grounds amongst others, was turned down in December.