Suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari told the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday that properties linked to him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) belonged to his late father and were jointly owned by his 30 siblings.

Kyari, who opened his defence before Justice James Omotosho, said his father left behind more than 20 houses in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He added that several of the properties were sold to cover his father’s medical expenses before his passing.

“I cannot put my interest in the property in the asset-declaration form because the 20 houses belong to my father, not me,” Kyari told the court.

“All the properties left behind by my father belong to all his children, and we are about 30 in number. Only when I receive my share can I declare it.”

Kyari is facing 23 counts brought by the NDLEA alongside co-defendants Mohammed Kyari and Ali Kyari.

The charges allege failure to fully declare assets, disguised ownership of properties, and conversion of funds in violation of Section 35(3)(a) of the NDLEA Act and Section 15(3)(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011.

The prosecution had earlier called 10 witnesses and tendered 20 exhibits before closing its case.

The defendants’ no-case submission was dismissed by the court on October 28, with Justice Omotosho emphasising that the ruling did not imply guilt but allowed the defendants to enter their defence.

Kyari argued that the NDLEA failed to prove ownership of the properties tied to him, citing Section 128 of the Evidence Act, which requires certified true copies of title documents for transactions involving state lands. He noted that some properties had already been sold, with proceeds distributed among relatives in need.

The former police officer, who holds a BSc in Geography and joined the Nigeria Police Force in 2000, admitted he initially refused to complete the asset-declaration form without his lawyers present.

“Yes, I said I would not make a statement until my lawyers were around,” he said, adding that one officer informed him that refusal to fill the form was a criminal offence.

He added that millions of naira traced to his accounts came from operational funds for police security operations, including some disbursed by governors.

Kyari explained that funds routed through his account to relatives were used to repay loans taken to fund urgent operations while awaiting official releases.

Justice Omotosho said the issue of whether family properties must be declared would be addressed in the final written submissions from both parties. The court adjourned the case until November 12 to continue the hearing, following the prosecution’s request to obtain additional documents for cross-examination.