Motorists plying the Ogudu-Ifako Bridge along the Alapere-Oworonsoki axis of Lagos State have continued to decry severe traffic gridlock, now in its fourth day, following the commencement of the bridge’s 101-day rehabilitation project.

The bridge, which connects key corridors of the Lagos metropolis, is undergoing critical reconstruction and structural reinforcement aimed at ensuring long-term stability, durability, and optimal operational functionality.

The repair work, which began on Saturday, June 28, 2025, is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

It will be executed in eight phases over 110 days, though the State Government maintains that the main repairs will span 101 days.