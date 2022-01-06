Morocco, China sign ‘Belt and Road’ bilateral partnership deal

Morocco and China have signed a bilateral partnership agreement known as the “Belt and Road Initiative.”

Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita was present at the signing ceremony, which was held virtually as part of the COVID-19 prevention measures.

The Minister praised the two countries’ collaboration.

According to Bourita, the signing is one of the first “if not the first diplomatic activity” of 2022.

He stated that the signing reflects China’s position in Morocco.

The Foreign Minister emphasised that the two countries’ partnership “was not born yesterday.” “It is backed up by long-standing diplomatic relations,” he explained.

He added that bilateral cooperation and friendship in several aspects showed the two country’s “strong solidarity.”

The implementation plan was signed by Ning Jizhe, vice chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). The Belt and Road Initiative, he said, “has a spirit of peace and cooperation.”

Morocco and China have long had friendly relations, according to Jizhe, who emphasized the mutual benefit and learning that this initiative would bring to bilateral cooperation.

He emphasized that such an agreement will open corridors for other areas of cooperation.

Morocco will be able to manufacture Sinopharm vaccines after the two parties sign an agreement. In various aspects of Morocco’s anti-COVID-19 campaign, China and Morocco collaborated.

Morocco and China signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on China’s Belt and Road Initiative in 2017.

The agreement aims to revive the historic Silk Road on land and sea by establishing a trade and infrastructure bridge linking Asia to Europe and Africa. As well, it seeks to expand Chinese companies’ presence in Africa. Morocco, with its geographical location, serves as a bridge between Europe and Africa.

The agreement seeks to boost cooperation in different fields, including trade, investment, military,security, culture, education, and tourism.

Morocco and China repeatedly expressed determination to see their cooperation advanced in all fields.

Last year November, China ambassador to Morocco Li Changlin expressed satisfaction with the existing “strong, good, and strategic relations” between the two countries.

Year 2020 marked the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ cooperation.