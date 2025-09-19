Traditional rulers in Zamfara State have applauded the Department of State Services for the success recorded in operations carried out across the State. The traditional rulers said they were particularly impressed by the recent arrest of two arms couriers along the Funtua-Gusau expressway. The monar...

Traditional rulers in Zamfara State have applauded the Department of State Services for the success recorded in operations carried out across the State.

The traditional rulers said they were particularly impressed by the recent arrest of two arms couriers along the Funtua-Gusau expressway.

The monarch’s position was conveyed through the Emir of Anka and the chairman of the State Council of Chiefs, Dr Attahiru Muhammad Ahmad, and made available to TVC on Friday.

“We are very pleased with the DSS for the recent capture of two notorious arms couriers along the Funtua- Gusau road,” said the monarch.

“We gathered that the duo were on the way to supply five AK-47 rifles and several rounds of high-calibre ammunition to one notorious bandit who is based in Kwara State,” added the Emir, a retired career diplomat.

“The arrest by the DSS, no doubt, has dealt a hefty blow to the activities of these bandits who have been causing us sleepless nights. The arrest also sends a clear message to criminals that the DSS and other security agencies are on top of their game, and, insha Allah, we shall win this fight against banditry,” he said.

Security sources disclosed that, aside from the five AK-47 rifles recovered, the DSS also recovered 30 rounds of live ammunition, 10 walkie-talkies, N156,000 cash, and butts for five AK-47 rifles.

Zamfara State has been an epicentre of criminality in the Northwest region. In the early hours of Monday, suspected bandits attacked a mosque at Gidan Turbe village in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state, abducting about 40 worshippers.

Last month, the State House of Assembly held a special session where they lamented the state of insecurity in the state and called for an urgent intervention from the federal government.

TVC previously reported that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has paraded five suspects in Zamfara State over alleged illegal dealings in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) destined for communities linked with bandit activities.

The state command said the operation, carried out on 5 September along the Talata-Mafara–Jangebe axis, led to the arrest of a driver, Abbas Umar, 40, in possession of a Volkswagen Golf loaded with 42 jerrycans and three gallons of petrol.

The fuel, totalling 1,260 litres, was reportedly acquired from a filling station in Maradun Local Government Area for ₦930 per litre, amounting to ₦1,171,800.

