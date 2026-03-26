Various reactions have followed the recent surge in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as fuel, across Nigeria. The spike in fuel prices is linked to the escalating Middle East crisis involving the United States, Iran and Israel, which began in late February 2026. The ongoing conflict…...

Various reactions have followed the recent surge in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as fuel, across Nigeria.

The spike in fuel prices is linked to the escalating Middle East crisis involving the United States, Iran and Israel, which began in late February 2026.

The ongoing conflict between the United States and Israel on one side, and Iran on the other, has pushed global crude oil prices to about $100.54 per barrel as of March 26, raising concerns over the stability of key energy supply routes.

The crisis has also disrupted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains closed—a narrow but critical waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

This development has had a direct impact on Nigerians, as fuel prices at the pump continue to rise sharply.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has already recorded significant increases in pump prices. Dangote Petroleum Refinery, the country’s largest private refinery, has repeatedly adjusted its ex-depot prices, with the latest hike pushing the gantry price of petrol to ₦1,245 per litre, while Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), or diesel, has also increased.

Before the escalation in the Middle East, petrol sold for between ₦840 and ₦900 per litre ($0.56–$0.60), underscoring how quickly global developments are affecting the domestic market.

On March 25, TVC News Online reported that roads across Jigawa State were unusually quiet as petrol prices surged to nearly ₦1,500 per litre, forcing commuters to stay home and transport operators to suspend services.

According to the report, at some filling stations operated by the national oil company, petrol now sells for about ₦1,369 per litre, while many independent stations dispense between ₦1,420 and ₦1,500, with no uniform pricing across outlets.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to social media to express mixed reactions to the latest increase in fuel prices.

On Facebook, Shu’aibu Ahmad wrote: “N1,400 here in Kaduna. It is a disgrace that Nigeria has no functional refinery.”

However, on Instagram, one Godwin Imafidon (@dgb4wd), urged Nigerians to employ alternative means of transportation by writing: “Buy a bicycle”

Anikeli Isaac (@AnikeliIsaac), on X, questioned how remote workers are coping with the fuel price surge, he wrote: “With this electricity wahala and fuel price hike, how are remote workers coping in Nigeria?”

@Herbdulfatah247, on his part, wrote: “Danfo drivers are humble this period, like conductors dey even beg because imagine carrying your bus out and people are not entering.

“The majority of people have diverted to BRT, especially in places where BRT goes, in other areas, people don’t even patronise some of these bus drivers.

“Now imagine a driver spending over N10k to get 10 liters and he has to drive past 5 bus stops, only 4 people inside the bus, they were just humble today. Me gan, I was surprised.”