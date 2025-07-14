The two missing students from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Andrel Eloho Okah and John Friday Abba, have been found dead....

Their bodies were discovered over the weekend, three weeks after being reported missing by classmates. Okah was enrolled in the Department of History and International Studies, while Abba studied Economics in the Faculty of Agriculture.

The search for the students began a week after they failed to attend classes, prompting their peers to notify the police. A security source confirmed their deaths, stating, “The two missing AAUA students were killed by suspected abductors, and their bodies have been found where they were hidden.”

A fellow student, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed the sorrow enveloping the university: “It’s true. Their corpses were located in the bush. This is a dark moment for us; everyone is mourning.”

Upon inquiry, Olayinka Ayanlade, spokesperson for the state police command, assured further updates on the situation.

The whereabouts of the second-year students had puzzled their families, who initiated a distressing search and contacted law enforcement for assistance.