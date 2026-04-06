President Bola Tinubu will embark on a two-day working visit to Lagos on Wednesday and Thursday to commission six infrastructure projects executed by the state government. The development was disclosed in a Monday statement by Gboyega Akosile, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Media and Publicity. Akosile…...

President Bola Tinubu will embark on a two-day working visit to Lagos on Wednesday and Thursday to commission six infrastructure projects executed by the state government.

The development was disclosed in a Monday statement by Gboyega Akosile, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Media and Publicity.

Akosile stated that President Tinubu will commission six iconic, transformative and legacy projects.

The statement reads, “Please join the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to welcome President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to a two-day working visit to our dear State.”

The projects includes Ojota-Opebi link bridge, the Lagos State Geographic Information Service in Alausa, the Lagos Multi-agency building also in Alausa, and the Tolu Schools Complex located in Ajegunle.

Other projects to be commissioned includes ⁠Maracana stadium, a 19 mini-football pitch, and ⁠Lagos Food logistics hub located in Abijo.