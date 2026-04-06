President Bola Tinubu will embark on a two-day working visit to Lagos on Wednesday and Thursday to commission six infrastructure projects executed by the state government.
The development was disclosed in a Monday statement by Gboyega Akosile, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Media and Publicity.
Akosile stated that President Tinubu will commission six iconic, transformative and legacy projects.
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The statement reads, “Please join the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to welcome President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to a two-day working visit to our dear State.”
The projects includes Ojota-Opebi link bridge, the Lagos State Geographic Information Service in Alausa, the Lagos Multi-agency building also in Alausa, and the Tolu Schools Complex located in Ajegunle.
Other projects to be commissioned includes Maracana stadium, a 19 mini-football pitch, and Lagos Food logistics hub located in Abijo.