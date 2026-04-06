Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, has commenced negotiations with Europe’s leading Aerospace Corporation, Airbus, on the development of Nigeria’s new Integrated National Ground-To-Air Health Emergency Management System. Following an approval from President Bola Tinubu, Pate meets Airbus Executives in France to begin the procurement…...

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, has commenced negotiations with Europe’s leading Aerospace Corporation, Airbus, on the development of Nigeria’s new Integrated National Ground-To-Air Health Emergency Management System.

Following an approval from President Bola Tinubu, Pate meets Airbus Executives in France to begin the procurement of new emergency care helicopters as part of Nigeria’s national medical emergency management system.

On the sidelines of discussions with Airbus executives, the Minister inspected an Airbus Emergency Care Helicopter at a French Government-supported Air Ambulance facility in Lyon, France, where he briefed Nigerians on what is to come.