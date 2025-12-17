The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has commended his predecessor, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, for pioneering some historic initiatives that significantly advanced the development of Nigeria’s media landscape. ...

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has commended his predecessor, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, for pioneering some historic initiatives that significantly advanced the development of Nigeria’s media landscape.

The Minister made the commendation in Abuja on Wednesday at the public presentation of the book “Headlines & Soundbites: Media Moments That Defined an Administration,” authored by Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Idris said the hosting of the first International Press Institute (IPI) World Congress in Nigeria in 2018, as well as Nigeria’s successful bid to host the UNESCO Category Two Media and Information Literacy Institute during Alhaji Lai Mohammed’s tenure as Minister of Information, will remain a watershed in the country’s media history.

“There are two things that Alhaji Lai Mohammed has done that are not properly documented. First one is that it was during the tenure of Alhaji Lai Mohammed that the International Press Institute came to Nigeria for the first time ever. He brought all the editors from across the world to Nigeria.

“Secondly, Alhaji Lai Mohammed’s tenure also witnessed the beginning of the bid to host what is called the UNESCO Category Two Media and Information Literacy Institute in Nigeria. It was Lai Mohammed who started it, and of course, I finished the job only about two months ago. Thank you, Honourable Minister, for what you have done,” he said.

The Minister said his predecessor has a distinguished and wide-ranging public service record, spanning over a decade as spokesperson of the political opposition in the Fourth Republic, before serving for eight years as Minister of Information – the longest tenure in that capacity in Nigeria’s political history.

“His shoes are very big to fill for a number of reasons. Number One, he has been in public service for a very long time. He was an opposition spokesperson for over ten years, and then he was also the longest serving Minister of Information in this country,” he said.

Idris described the role of Minister of Information as particularly demanding, noting that it requires exceptional skill, tact, and resilience to effectively navigate its complex and often delicate challenges. “It’s a very difficult role, and I have been discussing with a number of my colleagues who happened to be either spokespersons or ministers or speaking on behalf of the government. It’s a very tough one and navigating through some thorny issues requires some skills,” he said.

The Minister acknowledged that he has learnt a few things from his predecessor and will continue to utilise the knowledge in his service to the nation. “I have learnt a few things from Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and I will continue to do it the best way I can.”

He also commended him for contributing to the body of knowledge by documenting his experiences across the various public offices he held, noting that this will significantly enrich and guide future generations.