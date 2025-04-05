The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has reopened the Independence Bridge in Lagos State, He also promised that permanent work on the bridge will commence in three weeks.

While acknowledging the importance of the bridge, which links Victoria Island to other key parts of Lagos, he apologised for the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.

Thousands of commuters and motorists were stranded in traffic, at bus stops, and in workplaces on Wednesday, the second day of the Independence Bridge’s scheduled closure.

The Ministry of Works’ swift response in temporarily fixing the bridge, alleviated the congestion and inconvenience caused by its closure.

As against the 3pm time given for the opening of the bridge on Thursday, the Minister officially reopened the bridge earlier than expected.

Although, the minister apologised to the motoring public, he didn’t mince words when he talked about sanctions for the Controller of Works, Olukorede Kesha.

He criticised the controller of Works for closing the Independence Bridge without prior approval, stating that such decisions require ministerial clearance.

But it’s unclear how this happened knowing that the federal government had more than a week ago issued a statement before the Ministry of transportation issued another statement before the first of April.