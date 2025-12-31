Military authorities on Tuesday prevented journalists from filming at the Arena Shopping Area in Oshodi, Lagos, following a fire outbreak that destroyed sections of the market. Personnel deployed to the scene warned television crews and other reporters against recording or taking videos anywhere aro...

Military authorities on Tuesday prevented journalists from filming at the Arena Shopping Area in Oshodi, Lagos, following a fire outbreak that destroyed sections of the market.

Personnel deployed to the scene warned television crews and other reporters against recording or taking videos anywhere around the affected area, insisting that media coverage would not be permitted at the location.

The fire, which reportedly raged through the night, sparked panic among traders and nearby residents.

READ ALSO: Traders Flee to Save Goods as Fire Guts Arena Market in Lagos

Videos shared on social media showed thick smoke and intense flames tearing through parts of the busy commercial hub, damaging market structures and goods.

A visit to the scene revealed extensive damage, with more than seven containers gutted by the blaze and debris scattered across different sections of the market.

Burnt goods were visible, while traders milled around as soldiers cordoned off the affected area and enforced strict restrictions on movement and recording.

Despite the incident, normalcy has largely returned to the market. Commercial activities were observed continuing smoothly in unaffected sections, with heavier-than-usual traffic attributed to last-minute New Year shopping.

Arena Market is one of Lagos’ busiest trading centres, and repeated fire incidents in the area have continued to raise concerns about infrastructure deficits, emergency response capacity and the vulnerability of informal markets to recurring disasters.