Traders at the popular Army Arena Market in Oshodi, Lagos, were thrown into panic on Tuesday evening after parts of the market were engulfed in flames. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident via its official X (formerly Twitter) account, stating: “There’s a ...

Traders at the popular Army Arena Market in Oshodi, Lagos, were thrown into panic on Tuesday evening after parts of the market were engulfed in flames.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident via its official X (formerly Twitter) account, stating: “There’s a fire outbreak inside Arena Shopping Mall along Agege Motor Road, Oshodi. Men of @LagosRescue are on ground to extinguish the inferno.”

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire started around 6:00 p.m., sending traders scrambling to salvage their wares as thick smoke filled the air.

Videos shared on social media showed frantic scenes of traders attempting to save goods while firefighters battled the blaze.

At the time of reporting, no official figures have been released regarding casualties or the extent of property losses.

This fire comes just a week after a similar incident at Lagos’ Balogun Market, where a blaze originating from the Great Nigeria Insurance building on Martins Street spread to five neighboring structures on Christmas Eve.

The Arena Market fire is also not the first of the year. In August 2025, a major fire swept through sections of the market, causing losses worth millions of naira.